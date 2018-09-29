Home Indiana Evansville King Bee And The Stingers Headline The Burdette Blues Festival September 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Blues Bands were on hand today from all around America.

The 3rd Annual Burdette Blues Festival was held and the weather helped make it that much better. Many people spent the day outside dancing the afternoon away, while other festival goers enjoyed a variety of food trucks, a beer garden, and a chance to win some cool prizes. The event was sponsored by The River Basin Blues Society.

This annual festival gives local Blues artists a chance to showcase their talents.

Steve Keck, the President of The River Basin Blues Society explained “Yeah we want to give a venue for the local talent to show what they can do bring some new people in build their following and hopefully build the appreciation for the blues around the community.”

Some of the bands who performed were 2 Miles Back, CTO, and Alonzo Pennington. The headliner for The Burdette Blues Festival was King Bee And the Stingers from Tennessee.

