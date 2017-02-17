Kindness in the Community – Henderson Lions Club

It was 1972 when a nail went through his eye during a construction accident, and Jerry Hinton of Henderson, Kentucky was left buried in medical expenses.

Getting a glass eye was costly, and having to replace it every 5 years made the financial burden worse.

Ten years ago, he found Henderson Lions Club. The club has helped in paying a portion of the bills Medicare would not cover.

To help community members like Hinton, the non-profit holds fundraisers, as it is doing now with the 65th annual week-long auction.

The club raised $30,000 for local non-profits from the auction last year alone. As the Lions Club focuses on eye restoration, the group also contributes to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the Backpack Program.

The club’s live auction is taking place Saturday, February 18th at 6:30 p.m. at Rookies Restaurant in Henderson.

Facebook Live and the Youtube auction are still taking place.

