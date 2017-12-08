Home Indiana Evansville Kindergarten Students Celebrate Marriage of Letters Q and U December 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A special ceremony took place at Resurrection school Friday afternoon. Kindergarten students celebrated the union of the letters q and u.

They’ve been learning wherever the letter q goes that the letter u is always right next to it. So what better way to celebrate than with a wedding for these two letters.

Kindergarten teacher Kati Hagerty says “We practiced a little bit yesterday, and all the kids had apart from signing the guest book to serving the refreshments at the reception and we even had our own photographer so it was just exciting to see all of the kids play an active role in the whole wedding and really just bring it all to life. Anytime we can make learning fun or make something really memorable, it just gets the kids really excited about learning letters and words and how to read and write.”

Teachers say events like this show that students are excited about their learning.



