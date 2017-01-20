Kindergarten Enrollment Begins February 21 In Evansville
Enrollment for full-day kindergarten in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is set to begin next month. The enrollment will begin Tuesday, February 21st. Children must be five years old by August 1, 2017. During enrollment, parents/legal guardians must bring the child’s birth certificate. Once students are enrolled, each school will give parents an enrollment packet and other items to new enrollees. Each school will host orientation meetings Tuesday, April 4th.
The school district a child will attend is based on where a student and parent live. Parents can visit EVSC Schools and click on About Us, then Enrolling in the EVSC to see more information on enrolling, including the forms parents can fill out prior to enrollment.
EVSC schools enrolling kindergarten students include:
Caze – 2013 S. Green River Road – 812- 477-5567
Cedar Hall – 2100 N. Fulton Avenue – 812-435-8223
Cynthia Heights – 7225 Big Cynthiana Rd. – 812-435-8740
Daniel Wertz – 1701 S. Red Bank Rd. – 812-435-8312
Delaware – 700 N. Garvin St. – 812-435-8227
Dexter – 917 S. Dexter Ave. – 812-476-1321
Evans – 2727 N. Evans Ave. – 812-435-8330
Fairlawn – 2021S. Alvord Blvd. – 812-476-4997
Glenwood – 901 Sweetser Ave. – 812-435-8242
Harper – 21 S. Alvord Blvd. – 812-476-1308
Hebron – 4400 Bellemeade Ave. – 812-477-8915
Highland – 6701 Darmstadt Rd. – 812-867-6401
Lincoln – 635 Lincoln Ave. – 812-435-8235
Lodge – 2000 Lodge Ave. – 812-477-5319
Oak Hill – 7700 Oak Hill Rd. – 812-867-6426
Scott – 14940 Old State Rd. – 812-867-2427
Stockwell – 2501 N. Stockwell Rd. – 812-477-5345
Stringtown – 4720 Stringtown Rd. – 812-435-8320
Tekoppel – 111 N. Tekoppel Ave. – 812-435-8333
Vogel – 1500 Oak Hill Rd. – 812-477-6109
West Terrace – 8000 West Terrace Dr. – 812-435-8733