Kindergarten Enrollment Begins February 21 In Evansville

Enrollment for full-day kindergarten in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is set to begin next month. The enrollment will begin Tuesday, February 21st. Children must be five years old by August 1, 2017. During enrollment, parents/legal guardians must bring the child’s birth certificate. Once students are enrolled, each school will give parents an enrollment packet and other items to new enrollees. Each school will host orientation meetings Tuesday, April 4th.

The school district a child will attend is based on where a student and parent live. Parents can visit EVSC Schools and click on About Us, then Enrolling in the EVSC to see more information on enrolling, including the forms parents can fill out prior to enrollment.

EVSC schools enrolling kindergarten students include:

Caze – 2013 S. Green River Road – 812- 477-5567

Cedar Hall – 2100 N. Fulton Avenue – 812-435-8223

Cynthia Heights – 7225 Big Cynthiana Rd. – 812-435-8740

Daniel Wertz – 1701 S. Red Bank Rd. – 812-435-8312

Delaware – 700 N. Garvin St. – 812-435-8227

Dexter – 917 S. Dexter Ave. – 812-476-1321

Evans – 2727 N. Evans Ave. – 812-435-8330

Fairlawn – 2021S. Alvord Blvd. – 812-476-4997

Glenwood – 901 Sweetser Ave. – 812-435-8242

Harper – 21 S. Alvord Blvd. – 812-476-1308

Hebron – 4400 Bellemeade Ave. – 812-477-8915

Highland – 6701 Darmstadt Rd. – 812-867-6401

Lincoln – 635 Lincoln Ave. – 812-435-8235

Lodge – 2000 Lodge Ave.­­ – 812-477-5319

Oak Hill – 7700 Oak Hill Rd. – 812-867-6426

Scott – 14940 Old State Rd. – 812-867-2427

Stockwell – 2501 N. Stockwell Rd. – 812-477-5345

Stringtown – 4720 Stringtown Rd. – 812-435-8320

Tekoppel – 111 N. Tekoppel Ave. – 812-435-8333

Vogel – 1500 Oak Hill Rd. – 812-477-6109

West Terrace – 8000 West Terrace Dr. – 812-435-8733

