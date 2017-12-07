Home Indiana Kimball International’s Michelle Schroeder Named CFO Of The Year December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

One Tri-State financial executive is being recognized for her leadership skills. Kimball International’s Michelle Schroeder is named Indianapolis Business Journal’s CFO of the Year.

IBJ recognized Schroeder for her leadership and contributions, spanning nearly three decades, at Kimball.

A decade ago, IBJ launched its CFO of the Year recognition program to spotlight the crucial role that top financial executives play in helping Indiana companies, government agencies, and non-profits develop strategy and prosper.

