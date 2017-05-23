Home Indiana Kimball International Recognized as Great Place to Work May 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

For the third year in a row, Kimball International is being recognized as a great place to work. The company received these ratings through employees filling out anonymous surveys.

Employees completed 1,403 surveys, and 77% of the company’s employees said Kimball was a great workplace.

For a summer of these ratings, visit Kimball International.

Earlier this year, Kimball International received the Governor’s Half Century Award. This award is given to companies that have been in business for a minimum of 50 years along with companies that contribute to the community.

Kimball International is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana with four major locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia. The business was founded in 1950 and employs nearly 3,000 employees nationwide.

