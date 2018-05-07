Kimball International Buys D’Style Inc. For $20 Billion

As the release of Kimball International of Jasper, Indiana earning report was released CEO Bob Schneider confirmed the culmination of D’Style Inc of California. D’Style Inc produces metal furnishing for public spaces and guest rooms. The sale had been originally announced in November of last year, for 20 million dollars. At this time, Kimball said that the sale would make them a “significant player in the public space area.”

In the earnings report, Bob Schneider says “we are investing in automation and new technologies in our operations, and have been active the last few quarters buying back shares, which we expect to continue. We have approximately 1.3 million shares remaining under our share repurchase program. Lastly, we just recently completed the acquisition of D’style and are continuing to actively pursue other tuck-in acquisitions that will create synergies with our current brands. Our capital structure continues to be very strong and available to support growth.”

Schneider continued to explain the company should be expecting around $7 million dollars in savings through synergies during the 2019 fiscal year, which will help offset rising costs in areas including transportation and other commodities that Kimball has estimated will reduce operating income by nearly $2 million dollars in the 3rd quarter.

