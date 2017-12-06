Home Illinois To Kill a Mocking Bird Actress Mary Badham Set to Perform this Weekend December 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The woman who brought Scout to life in the silver screen adaption of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is performing in the Tri-State this weekend.

Mary Badham is starring in Truman Capote’s classic ‘A Christmas Memory’ alongside broadway veteran Joel Vig at Thrall’s Opera House in New Harmony.

The play tells the story of a boy and his friendship with his older cousin in 1930s. The show’s producer Jerry Wade is from Posey County. He says he’s always wanted to bring this show to New Harmony.

44News caught up with Badham earlier Wednesday when she visited Perry Heights Theatre Program. She spoke fondly of her time filming To Kill a Mockingbird with Gregory Peck

Badham says, “What you see up on the screen is what we got at home. I used to go the Peck’s on the weekends and it was just lovely and his daughter, Sicily and I, are going to be together next month.”

If you’d like to see Badham and Vig’s performance this weekend $1 tickets are still available.

Seats for the four pop-up performances are December 8th at 7 p.m., December 9th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and December 10th 1 p.m.

Comments

comments