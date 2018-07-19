Home Indiana Evansville Kids Strut Their Stuff at Little Lambs Annual Fashion Show July 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Some of the youngest members of the Evansville community strut their stuff down the runway. Little Lambs of Evansville held their eighth annual fashion show and luncheon Thursday.

Kids modeled clothes from Belk and Lollipop Tree. The organization’s goal is to keep children safe and encourage healthy parenting. Leaders say they’re grateful for all of the support they receive.

Little Lambs also named the Vanderburgh County Health Department its partner of the year.

The organization says the department has gone above and beyond to help them fulfill their mission of helping local kids.



