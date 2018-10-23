Home Indiana Evansville Kids All Smiles at EVSC Special Education Unified Games October 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

This week EVSC is hosting the Special Education Unified Games for elementary and middle school students.

In Tuesday’s competition, the younger kids took part in non-traditional games set up on the football field at Central High School. EVSC physical therapists Jean Neidig says this is a big day for the students.

“Today is just an opportunity for our kiddos with disabilities to come out, have fun have peer partners who don’t have disabilities that can serve as their role models. They just get a day that’s all for them,” says Neidig.

Wednesday middle school students will compete at Central’s field from 8 a.m. to noon.

Their competition features traditional track and field games.

