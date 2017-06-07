Home Indiana Evansville Kids Kingdom to be Rebuilt, Relocated Due to Water and Sewer Project June 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Kids Kingdom in Evansville is the third busiest park in the city and it will be getting an overhaul in 2019. The playground will be relocated and rebuilt because of a $200 million water and sewer project.

Evansville Water and Sewer is building a new pump station and water officials say they will have to tie into existing lines that sit underneath Kids Kingdom.

Rebuilding the playground will ultimately be budgeted as part of the the water and sewer project.

Parks officials say the short-term inconvenience is really a long-term opportunity for the aging playground.

Executive Director of Evansville Parks and Rec Brian holtz said, “this project will potentially allow us to do a new playground structure there and like I said add other amenities so the key is if the park would close that would be an inconvenience but the park is not closing forever. There will be a new and improved structure as well as other things that will be added.”

Kids kingdom was built in 2004. Holtz said new amenities for the overhaul might include a shelter and eating space, updated restrooms and additional parking.

Comments

comments