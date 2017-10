Home Indiana Evansville Kids Kingdom Design To Be Unveiled At Vectren Headquarters October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The design for the new Kids Kingdom will be unveiled at Vectren Headquarters in downtown Evansville. Kids Kingdom 2 is set to be built during a construction blitz in fall 2018.

Kids Kingdom is being relocated because of a $200 million federally mandated sewer project.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the design will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m.

