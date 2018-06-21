Home Indiana Evansville Kids in the Tri-State can Build BioBots For Free June 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Students from the Tri-State were able to spend the day building bio bots.

Toyota Indiana, Evansville Public Library, and Wesselman Nature Center teamed up to put on the BioBots Robot Program.

Students in 2nd to 8th grade build robots out of Legos, using some of the animals at Wesselman’s for inspiration. Organizers say that it’s a way for them to teach the students about life sciences and manufacturing.

The camp is held at Toyota’s Welcome Center in Princeton and is free for kids.

More information on the camp can be found at activekids.com

