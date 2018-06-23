Home Indiana Evansville Kids Get Hands On With Reptiles At Wesselman Woods June 23rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Forget puppies and kittens, reptiles were on everyone’s mind this afternoon at Wesselman Woods.

The reptile roundup kicked off this morning, where kids got the chance to meet live animals. Kids got up close and personal with snakes, lizards, turtles, and other reptiles. The hands on activities allowed kids to get over their fears and enjoy the cold blooded creatures.

“A lot of people say Oh, I’m scared of snaked or oh, lizards are weird and slimy. We want to debunk those myths and give adults and kids those opportunities to get up close and meet all kinds of reptiles.” said Elaine Edwards, the Wesselman Woods Communication Director.

Wesselman Woods teamed up with the Tristate herpetological society to make this happen. It was also free for members and included admission to the Nature Center.

Comments

comments