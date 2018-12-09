Home Indiana Evansville Kids Get The Chance To Buy Gifts For Loved Ones December 9th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

Opening a present on Christmas morning is an exciting time for kids but one group is partnering with a local business in hopes of instilling the gift of giving.

The lasting memory of seeing a gift under the tree is special for a child. One group is partnering with a local business in hopes of reminding kids that it is better to give than it is to receive.

“What we are doing is, we’re taking the children from the Boys and Girls Club and giving them the spirit of giving by allowing them to come in and bring their list for who they want to shop for in their families,” said Kip Husk, president of Husk Signs.

Dunn Hospitality Group along with Husk Signs teamed up to hosting a Christmas Shopping Spree Party. It’s the 32nd year for the event that takes kids ages five to seven years old shopping from the Boys and Girls Club.

Each child is paired with volunteers and given a $60 gift card to shop for presents.

Members of the USI Women’s soccer team were on hand to volunteer their time during the holiday season.

“We made it a priority about once a semester to make sure we go and volunteer within the community somewhere,” said Megan Brune, sophomore member of the Screaming Eagles soccer team. “This year we wanted to do something around Christmas time so we decided we wanted to volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club.”

“We did it a couple years ago and everyone really enjoyed coming out and helping the kids so we wanted to try it again and everyone is having a blast so far. I can’t wait for the rest of the event.”

After shopping, the kids returned to the Boys and Girls Club to wrap gifts, eat pizza and visit with Santa.

One employee who works for Husk says the Christmas Shopping spree is one of his favorite times of the year.

“I’m here to teach the spirit of giving to children,” said Aaron Kirschenman, Husk Signs employee. “We have a lot of fun. It’s a great thing for everybody. It’s a lot of good things that we do for the children.”

Brune says it was a humbling experience, one she is glad she did.

“I didn’t really think about how some kids didn’t get that opportunity so I’m very glad I got to help,” said Brune.

Comments

comments