Kids Spend Winter Break at CMOE

Some kids home for the Christmas break are doing more than just playing with their new toys. Several are visiting the Children’s Museum of Evansville for its winter break camp.

Organizers say the camp explores STEM fields, and gives students access to the museum.

CMOE Director of Education and Experience Ben Baker says, “It’s really important especially to emphasize real-world applications. If they can see how that skill or that passion is being used in a career field, it kind of helps them dream big, and really start to see the fruit of their labor.”

Registration for this year’s winter break camp is closed. However, there are still plenty of spots open for CMOE’s summer camp.

Fully day camps are open to kids in first through seventh grades.

Dates and themes will be announced soon.

