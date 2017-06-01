Public Safety Program Opens For Kids

Ivy Tech Community College showed kids the ropes of what it’s like to work in public safety careers.

The activities consisted of visiting police and fire stations, seeing what it’s like work in a jail and hearing about what crime investigators do every day.

Throughout the program, kids will be taking field trips around the Tri-State, and also doing some hands-on class work at the Ivy Tech Campus.

Ivy Tech has hopes for the kids who participate. Thursday, the kids in the program got the chance to hear from police officers who work on swat teams.

A perk of the program: Ivy Tech will be giving away more than 200 bikes when the program wraps up.

This is the 13th year the program has gone on, and organizers say they gave away more than 2500 bikes since then.

The program will continue for the next 4 weeks.

