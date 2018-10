Home Kentucky Kids Celebrate Halloween Early at Owensboro’s Trail of Treats October 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The city of Owensboro hosted its 29th annual Trail of Treats Thursday. While Halloweens isn’t for another five days, Owensboro’s Trail of Treats gave folks a chance to dress up early.

70 booths manned by local businesses and organizations lined 2nd Street giving away information and of course plenty of candy.

