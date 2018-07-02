Home Indiana Evansville Kids At ARK Have A Dog Gone Good Reading Time July 2nd, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

A furry friend made a special visit to the Ark Crisis Child Care Center.

Sherman The dog and his owner were at ARK to read “McDuff Saves the Day” to the children. The book tells the story of a little dog who saved a 4th of July picnic for his family

The kids also got some hands on experience learning how to approach a dog, and Sherman’s owner explained the importance of not having fireworks near dogs because they are easily scared.

Sherman makes a visit to read to the children every month.



