Kid Rock Will Perform at the Ford Center in September June 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An artist with a two-decade career will make his way to Evansville in September. Kid Rock will perform at the Ford Center on Saturday, September 9th at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Robert Randolph and the Family Band.

Kid Rock has sold more than 35 million record worldwide and he was Soundscan’s number-one selling male solo musician of the 2000s, selling 17.6 million albums. He was 17th overall for the decade.

In 1998, Kid Rock gained success with his singles Bawitdaba, Cowboy, and Only God Knows Why.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, June 17th at 10 a.m. Prices for tickets range from $30 to $95.

For more information, visitThe Ford Center, or call 800.745.3000.

