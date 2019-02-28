Kia, Hyundai Recalls Over Half Million Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

Kia and Hyundai issued another round of recalls Thursday for fire hazards that would pull over 500,000 vehicles off the road.

The Highway Loss Data Institute says the vehicles have turbocharged engines that generally carry an increased risk of sparking.

Hyundai and Kia say most of the models in the study are already being recalled because of a fuel pipe that’s now being blamed for the fires. The recalls cover nearly 379,000 Kia Soul small SUVs from 2012 through 2016 with the 1.6-liter engine.

In addition, both companies are recalling 152,000 Tuscon SUVs from 2011 to 2013 and Sportage SUVs from 2011 and 2012 to fix an engine oil pan leak that also can cause fires.

