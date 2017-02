Union County High School has dominated the Kentucky wrestling scene. They added another team championship over the weekend – their ninth. As well, another three wrestlers achieved individual glory: Zeke Escalera, Saul Ervin, and Bryce Sheffer. Zeke is only an eight grader but competed in Lexington taking home the 106 pound weight class title.

Bryce Sheffer was the star of the show. He completed the four-peat, winning four individual titles.

