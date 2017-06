While Indiana baseball and softball are quiet until the weekend, Kentucky high school baseball and softball teams are deciding who heads to the state tournament.

2nd Region Baseball – Caldwell County def. Union County 6-2

3rd Region Baseball – Muhlenberg County def. Daviess County 5-4

2nd Region Softball – Madisonville-North Hopkins def. Christian County 12-1 (6 innings)

3rd Region Softball – Owensboro Catholic def. Daviess County 3-2

