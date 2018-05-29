KHSAA Baseball and Softball Region Wrap-up

Below are the results from Memorial Day Kentucky region baseball games.

2nd Region at Christian County

Christian County 12, Crittenden County 0 (5 innings)

Henderson County 13, Madisonville-North Hopkins 10 (Game finished after midnight)

Christian County will play Henderson County in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Trigg County 6, Hopkinsville 0

Union County 10, Caldwell County 5

Trigg County will play Union County in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

3rd Region at Ohio County

Daviess County 5, Garyson County 0

Muhlenberg County 6, Breckinridge County 5

Daviess County will play Muhlenberg County in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Two games in this region still need to be played due to rain:

Owensboro vs. Meade County at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

Trinity (Whitesville) vs. Ohio County Tuesday

The winners will play Wednesday in the region semifinals at 8:00 p.m.

Below are the results from Memorial Day Kentucky region softball games.

2nd Region at Hopkins County Central

Caldwell County 1, Webster County 0

Crittenden County 14, Hopkinsville 0 (5 innings)

Caldwell County will play Crittenden County in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Christian County 12, Trigg County 2 (5 innings)

Madisonville-North Hopkins 8, Henderson County 2

Madisonville-North Hopkins will play Christian County in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

3rd Region at McLean County

Butler County 9, Meade County 4

Three games in this region still need to be played due to rain:

Apollo vs. Ohio County at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday

Grayson County vs. Owensboro Catholic at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday

Muhlenberg County vs. Hancock County at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday

Semifinal games are pushed to Wednesday.

Comments

comments