KHSAA Baseball and Softball Region Wrap-up
Below are the results from Memorial Day Kentucky region baseball games.
2nd Region at Christian County
Christian County 12, Crittenden County 0 (5 innings)
Henderson County 13, Madisonville-North Hopkins 10 (Game finished after midnight)
Christian County will play Henderson County in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Trigg County 6, Hopkinsville 0
Union County 10, Caldwell County 5
Trigg County will play Union County in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
3rd Region at Ohio County
Daviess County 5, Garyson County 0
Muhlenberg County 6, Breckinridge County 5
Daviess County will play Muhlenberg County in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Two games in this region still need to be played due to rain:
Owensboro vs. Meade County at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
Trinity (Whitesville) vs. Ohio County Tuesday
The winners will play Wednesday in the region semifinals at 8:00 p.m.
Below are the results from Memorial Day Kentucky region softball games.
2nd Region at Hopkins County Central
Caldwell County 1, Webster County 0
Crittenden County 14, Hopkinsville 0 (5 innings)
Caldwell County will play Crittenden County in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Christian County 12, Trigg County 2 (5 innings)
Madisonville-North Hopkins 8, Henderson County 2
Madisonville-North Hopkins will play Christian County in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
3rd Region at McLean County
Butler County 9, Meade County 4
Three games in this region still need to be played due to rain:
Apollo vs. Ohio County at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday
Grayson County vs. Owensboro Catholic at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday
Muhlenberg County vs. Hancock County at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday
Semifinal games are pushed to Wednesday.