KHSAA Approves Football Alignment for 2019-2022 Seasons

There will be some new teams on local KHSAA schedules after the organization approved its realignment plan for the upcoming football seasons.

The 2019-2022 seasons are aligned as follows, according to the press release.

Bolded teams are in the Tri-State and moved classes with the new alignment.

CLASS 6A

District 1- Apollo, Daviess County, Henderson County, Marshall County, McCracken County

District 2- Barren County, Central Hardin, Meade County, North Hardin

District 3- Butler, DuPont Manual, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier

District 4- Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern

District 5- Ballard, Eastern, Trinity (Louisville)

District 6- Campbell County, Dixie Heights, Ryle, Simon Kenton

District 7- Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek

District 8- Bryan Station, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central, Oldham County

*For playoff bracketing only, the 5th place team in District 1 would become the 5th place team in District 5

CLASS 5A

District 1- Breckinridge County, Graves County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro

District 2- Bowling Green, Christian County, Greenwood, South Warren

District 3- Bullitt Central, Doss, Fairdale, Iroquois, Western

District 4- Atherton, Jeffersontown, North Bullitt, Seneca, South Oldham

District 5- Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Covington Catholic, Highlands

District 6- Frederick Douglass, Grant County, Great Crossing, Montgomery County, Scott County

District 7- Collins, East Jessamine, Madison Southern, West Jessamine, Woodford County

District 8- North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern, Whitley County

CLASS 4A

District 1- Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Madisonville-North Hopkins

District 2- Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson, Russell County, Warren Central, Warren East

District 3- John Hardin, Marion County, Moore, Spencer County, Valley

District 4- Central, Franklin County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Waggener

District 5- Anderson County, Bourbon County, Boyle County, Lexington Catholic

District 6- Boyd County, Harrison County, Holmes, Rowan County, Scott

District 7- Corbin, Knox Central, Lincoln County, Wayne County

District 8- Clay County, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central

CLASS 3A

District 1- Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County

District 2- Adair County, Casey County, Glasgow, Hart County, Taylor County

District 3- Bardstown, Elizabethtown, LaRue County, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson

District 4- Christian Academy-Louisville, DeSales, Henry County, Mercer County, Western Hills

District 5- Bell County, Estill County, Garrard County, Jackson County, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County

District 6- Fleming County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pendleton County, Powell County

District 7- Ashland Blazer, East Carter, Greenup County, Russell

District 8- Belfry, Floyd Central, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Pike County Central

CLASS 2A

District 1- Ballard Memorial, Caldwell County, Fort Campbell, Mayfield, Murray

District 2- Butler County, Hancock County, McLean County, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central

District 3- Clinton County, Edmonson County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County

District 4- Danville, Lexington Christian, Somerset, Washington County

District 5- Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Shawnee, Trimble County, Walton-Verona

District 6- Beechwood, Holy Cross (Covington), Lloyd Memorial, Newport

District 7- Breathitt County, Knott County Central, Leslie County, Middlesboro, Morgan County

District 8- Bath County, East Ridge, Prestonsburg, Shelby Valley, Sheldon Clark, West Carter

CLASS 1A

District 1- Caverna, Crittenden County, Fulton County, Russellville

District 2- Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Fort Knox, Holy Cross (Louisville)

District 3- Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Kentucky Country Day

District 4- Bellevue, Dayton, Ludlow, Newport Central Catholic

District 5- Bishop Brossart, Bracken County, Nicholas County, Paris

District 6- Betsy Layne, Fairview, Paintsville, Raceland

District 7- Hazard, Jenkins, Phelps, Pikeville

District 8- Harlan, Lynn Camp, Pineville, Williamsburg

WITHDRAWN FROM DISTRICT FOR ALIGNMENT PERIOD – Fulton City

NON DISTRICT PLAY (NEW TEAM)– 2019 and 2020 – Sayre

