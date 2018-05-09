KHSAA Approves Football Alignment for 2019-2022 Seasons
There will be some new teams on local KHSAA schedules after the organization approved its realignment plan for the upcoming football seasons.
The 2019-2022 seasons are aligned as follows, according to the press release.
Bolded teams are in the Tri-State and moved classes with the new alignment.
CLASS 6A
District 1- Apollo, Daviess County, Henderson County, Marshall County, McCracken County
District 2- Barren County, Central Hardin, Meade County, North Hardin
District 3- Butler, DuPont Manual, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier
District 4- Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern
District 5- Ballard, Eastern, Trinity (Louisville)
District 6- Campbell County, Dixie Heights, Ryle, Simon Kenton
District 7- Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
District 8- Bryan Station, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central, Oldham County
*For playoff bracketing only, the 5th place team in District 1 would become the 5th place team in District 5
CLASS 5A
District 1- Breckinridge County, Graves County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro
District 2- Bowling Green, Christian County, Greenwood, South Warren
District 3- Bullitt Central, Doss, Fairdale, Iroquois, Western
District 4- Atherton, Jeffersontown, North Bullitt, Seneca, South Oldham
District 5- Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Covington Catholic, Highlands
District 6- Frederick Douglass, Grant County, Great Crossing, Montgomery County, Scott County
District 7- Collins, East Jessamine, Madison Southern, West Jessamine, Woodford County
District 8- North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern, Whitley County
CLASS 4A
District 1- Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Madisonville-North Hopkins
District 2- Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson, Russell County, Warren Central, Warren East
District 3- John Hardin, Marion County, Moore, Spencer County, Valley
District 4- Central, Franklin County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Waggener
District 5- Anderson County, Bourbon County, Boyle County, Lexington Catholic
District 6- Boyd County, Harrison County, Holmes, Rowan County, Scott
District 7- Corbin, Knox Central, Lincoln County, Wayne County
District 8- Clay County, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central
CLASS 3A
District 1- Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County
District 2- Adair County, Casey County, Glasgow, Hart County, Taylor County
District 3- Bardstown, Elizabethtown, LaRue County, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson
District 4- Christian Academy-Louisville, DeSales, Henry County, Mercer County, Western Hills
District 5- Bell County, Estill County, Garrard County, Jackson County, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County
District 6- Fleming County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pendleton County, Powell County
District 7- Ashland Blazer, East Carter, Greenup County, Russell
District 8- Belfry, Floyd Central, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Pike County Central
CLASS 2A
District 1- Ballard Memorial, Caldwell County, Fort Campbell, Mayfield, Murray
District 2- Butler County, Hancock County, McLean County, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
District 3- Clinton County, Edmonson County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County
District 4- Danville, Lexington Christian, Somerset, Washington County
District 5- Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Shawnee, Trimble County, Walton-Verona
District 6- Beechwood, Holy Cross (Covington), Lloyd Memorial, Newport
District 7- Breathitt County, Knott County Central, Leslie County, Middlesboro, Morgan County
District 8- Bath County, East Ridge, Prestonsburg, Shelby Valley, Sheldon Clark, West Carter
CLASS 1A
District 1- Caverna, Crittenden County, Fulton County, Russellville
District 2- Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Fort Knox, Holy Cross (Louisville)
District 3- Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Kentucky Country Day
District 4- Bellevue, Dayton, Ludlow, Newport Central Catholic
District 5- Bishop Brossart, Bracken County, Nicholas County, Paris
District 6- Betsy Layne, Fairview, Paintsville, Raceland
District 7- Hazard, Jenkins, Phelps, Pikeville
District 8- Harlan, Lynn Camp, Pineville, Williamsburg
WITHDRAWN FROM DISTRICT FOR ALIGNMENT PERIOD – Fulton City
NON DISTRICT PLAY (NEW TEAM)– 2019 and 2020 – Sayre