KHSAA Approves Football Alignment for 2019-2022 Seasons

KHSAA Approves Football Alignment for 2019-2022 Seasons

May 9th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

There will be some new teams on local KHSAA schedules after the organization approved its realignment plan for the upcoming football seasons.

The 2019-2022 seasons are aligned as follows, according to the press release.

Bolded teams are in the Tri-State and moved classes with the new alignment.

CLASS 6A

District 1- Apollo, Daviess County, Henderson County, Marshall County, McCracken County
District 2- Barren County, Central Hardin, Meade County, North Hardin
District 3- Butler, DuPont Manual, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier
District 4- Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern
District 5- Ballard, Eastern, Trinity (Louisville)
District 6- Campbell County, Dixie Heights, Ryle, Simon Kenton
District 7- Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
District 8- Bryan Station, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central, Oldham County

*For playoff bracketing only, the 5th place team in District 1 would become the 5th place team in District 5

CLASS 5A

District 1- Breckinridge County, Graves County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro
District 2- Bowling Green, Christian County, Greenwood, South Warren
District 3- Bullitt Central, Doss, Fairdale, Iroquois, Western
District 4- Atherton, Jeffersontown, North Bullitt, Seneca, South Oldham
District 5- Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Covington Catholic, Highlands
District 6- Frederick Douglass, Grant County, Great Crossing, Montgomery County, Scott County
District 7- Collins, East Jessamine, Madison Southern, West Jessamine, Woodford County
District 8- North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern, Whitley County

CLASS 4A

District 1- Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Madisonville-North Hopkins
District 2- Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson, Russell County, Warren Central, Warren East
District 3- John Hardin, Marion County, Moore, Spencer County, Valley
District 4- Central, Franklin County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Waggener
District 5- Anderson County, Bourbon County, Boyle County, Lexington Catholic
District 6- Boyd County, Harrison County, Holmes, Rowan County, Scott
District 7- Corbin, Knox Central, Lincoln County, Wayne County
District 8- Clay County, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central

CLASS 3A

District 1- Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County
District 2- Adair County, Casey County, Glasgow, Hart County, Taylor County
District 3- Bardstown, Elizabethtown, LaRue County, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson
District 4- Christian Academy-Louisville, DeSales, Henry County, Mercer County, Western Hills
District 5- Bell County, Estill County, Garrard County, Jackson County, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County
District 6- Fleming County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pendleton County, Powell County
District 7- Ashland Blazer, East Carter, Greenup County, Russell
District 8- Belfry, Floyd Central, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Pike County Central

CLASS 2A

District 1- Ballard Memorial, Caldwell County, Fort Campbell, Mayfield, Murray
District 2- Butler County, Hancock County, McLean County, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
District 3- Clinton County, Edmonson County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County
District 4- Danville, Lexington Christian, Somerset, Washington County
District 5- Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Shawnee, Trimble County, Walton-Verona
District 6- Beechwood, Holy Cross (Covington), Lloyd Memorial, Newport
District 7- Breathitt County, Knott County Central, Leslie County, Middlesboro, Morgan County
District 8- Bath County, East Ridge, Prestonsburg, Shelby Valley, Sheldon Clark, West Carter

CLASS 1A

District 1- Caverna, Crittenden County, Fulton County, Russellville
District 2- Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Fort Knox, Holy Cross (Louisville)
District 3- Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Kentucky Country Day
District 4- Bellevue, Dayton, Ludlow, Newport Central Catholic
District 5- Bishop Brossart, Bracken County, Nicholas County, Paris
District 6- Betsy Layne, Fairview, Paintsville, Raceland
District 7- Hazard, Jenkins, Phelps, Pikeville
District 8- Harlan, Lynn Camp, Pineville, Williamsburg

WITHDRAWN FROM DISTRICT FOR ALIGNMENT PERIOD – Fulton City

NON DISTRICT PLAY (NEW TEAM)– 2019 and 2020 – Sayre

