Keyless Car Theft on the Rise

Some experts are worried about thieves remotely swiping key-fob data and replicating it to start a vehicle and drive off. Although, tri-state officials say this is not the only way thieves are stealing your car.

“As cars become more technologically advanced, you have the key fob where you can just walk up and when you put your hand under the car door it unlocks,” says Sergeant Jason Cullum. “The same thing, you push the button on the dash, it starts the car. Technology is starting to come out where criminals can defeat that.”

Automakers are developing technology that will likely make it more difficult for thieves to get away with vehicles. For example, fingerprint scanning could be utilized to ensure only the owner can drive the vehicle.

Here in the tri-state area, it’s a combination of new technology and careless drivers that work to criminals advantage.

“Control your keys, lock your car, don’t leave valuables in plain view that would entice a potential criminal, and you are going to reduce the odds of you becoming a victim of a theft from your car or theft of your car tremendously.”

The FBI just released new numbers that show 7,484 vehicles were stolen in Indiana in 2017. The most popular vehicle stolen is the Ford Pickup.

In Kentucky, the Ford Pickup was also at the top of the list. Kentucky has almost 5,000 thefts.

In Illinois, there were just over 24,000 thefts with the Dodge Caravan is the most popular vehicle for thieves.

Those are some startling statistics for car owner Kristopher Nix.

“Yeah, I park my car in the garage, but sitting out at the Walmart and stuff like that or some place that it doesn’t have cameras. You know I’d really like to know how to protect my car especially since it’s a 2019,” says Nix.

