Kevin Koch – November 9th, 2017

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. We are more than fund-raisers. We are hand-raisers. We raise our hands not only to lead the fight, but to reach out to people in our community who need help. And hope.

We win by living United. By forging unlikely partnerships. By finding new solutions to old problems. By mobilizing the best resources. And by inspiring individuals to join the fight against our community’s most daunting social crises.

So who are the hand-raisers and the game-changers? They are the people who recognize the power that comes from a shared purpose. Who understand they’re always stronger together than they are alone. In our community, it means people like you.

United Way of Southwestern Indiana needs you to join our fight. Because your passion, expertise and resources will help the fight become a win. A win that’s not just a short-term contribution, but a long-term solution. When you join our fight by donating to your workplace campaign or giving a personal donation, your contribution will stay right here in Southwestern Indiana to support our neighbors who need help.

Imagine the impact you could make, by joining our fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. Because we all win by LIVING UNITED.

I’m Kevin Koch, proud to serve as this year’s Annual Campaign Chair for United Way of Southwestern Indiana, and that’s what I have to say.

