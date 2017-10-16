Home Indiana Evansville Kevin Hart Making Return To Evansville With ‘The Kevin Hart Irresponsible’ Tour October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Funny man Kevin Hart is making a return to Evansville. His The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour will make a stop at the Ford Center on January 28, 2018.

Hart is a known as a comedians, actor, and author. He is set to appear in the Sony reboot of the classic film, Jumanji.

Earlier this year, he voiced the title character in the movie Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office, TicketMaster, or call 800-745-3000.

For more information, visit The Ford Center.

