Home Indiana Kentucky’s Welcomes Only Commercial Rest Stop In The State March 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Huck’s gas station has taken over the state owned facility near the Penny rile Parkway in Western Kentucky making the rest stop Kentucky’s first commercial rest stop.

This comes after the previous occupant left the facility few years ago.

People driving through the Western Kentucky parkway can now stop for fuel 24/7, and enjoy the gas stations conveniences.

At the Huck’s gas station ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, hundreds of people gassed up, or enjoyed a variety of items inside the gas station.

Drivers will be able to stop at the updated rest area for the next 20 years as Martin and Bayley Incorporated signed a 20 year contract with the Common Wealth to maintain merchandising and fueling at the rest stop.

“It’s a new area for us,” says Martin and Bayley HR director Darnell Harvey. “It’s a great store position from one end of this parkway to another that is the only thing really that services a high way like convenience store, restaurant in the area.”

The Beaver Dam oasis will operate all year round to more than 10,000 drivers who travel through the area.

Comments

comments