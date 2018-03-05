Home Kentucky Kentucky’s Unemployment Rate at Lowest Level Since 2000 March 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Unemployment in Kentucky is at the lowest level since 2000. The Commonwealth’s rate for 2017 dropped to 4.9 percent down from 5.1 percent in 2016. It’s the lowest rate since the beginning of the 21st century when the rate was 4.2 percent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are more than 1.9 million Kentuckians employed. Which is 42,000 more than in 2016.

The nation’s unemployment rate also decreased over the year with 2017’s rate standing at 4.4 percent.

Comments

comments