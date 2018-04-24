Home Kentucky Kentucky’s Notification Process Designed To Curb Human Trafficking April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky is fighting back against Human Trafficking. Attorney General Andy Beshear is teaming up with Catholic Charities, of Louisville, to find better ways to investigate these crimes, and help victims once they’re found.

A report from the 2017 Human Trafficking Task Force says the state’s new notification process has made it easier to investigate human trafficking and provide services for victims.

Attorney General Beshear says sharing information between federal, state, and local agencies is the most efficient way to fight against human trafficking. He says training is a key component in streamlining the process of potential reports of the crime.

Like most states, Kentucky lacks comprehensive data on human trafficking, which is a critical component in supporting efforts to prevent, identify, and investigate human trafficking.

In the first four months of 2018, Beshear’s Office has arrested two Louisville men and a Louisville woman on human trafficking charges involving two teenage girls, and a Kansas man who tried to buy a Kentucky child for $250 and in exchange for drugs in a separate case.

To learn more about human trafficking and efforts to fight it, call the Attorney General’s Office of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking Prevention and Prosecution at 502-696-5300, or visit Catholic Charities of Louisville Bakhita Empowerment Initiative by clicking here.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline number is 888-373-7888. Report suspected trafficking of children to 877-KYSAFE1.

