Kentucky’s Natcher Parkway To Get A New Name

Some changes are coming to the William Natcher Parkway.

The changes include a new name and some upgrades. Officials are changing the name of the parkway to I-165. It is part of an effort to upgrade all of Kentucky’s parkways to interstates. As part of the upgrade additional work will need to be made to the highway.

Preliminary work should start this week. Work is scheduled to increase to full construction July 30th. The first phase of the project carries a $28 million price tag, and it should be complete by June of 2019. The entire project could take 5-to-10 years.

Some of the work includes paving over sections of the road where toll booths used to sit and re-working the cloverleaf at Kentucky 69.

Comments

comments