Kentucky’s ‘Legal Food Frenzy’ Launches to Curb Hunger

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is joining the Kentucky Bar Association to launch ‘Legal Food Frenzy’. This is a statewide competition that challenges the state’s legal community to donate 600,000 pounds of food or $150,000 to aid Kentucky families, suffering from hunger. The announcement was made at the Henderson Christian Community Outreach.

Beshear said, “For those of us who don’t suffer from food insecurity, just that extra hand good, just that extra dollar, just going that extra mile to help others collectively makes a huge difference.”

To learn more about the ‘Legal Food Frenzy’ and how to sign up visit, Kentucky Food Frenzy.

