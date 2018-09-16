Home Kentucky Kentucky’s First Lady Makes A Stop In Owensboro Supporting Families September 16th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky’s First Lady, Glenna Bevin made a stop in Owensboro supporting Kentucky families.

She attended “Uniting Daviess County: A Community Of Care”, to help local organizations work with Kentucky’s vulnerable children and families. Representatives from local church’s, organizations and government agencies were in attendance. Foster Care and adoption community engagement was a focus because dozens of children and families in Kentucky need assistance.

First Lady Glenna Bevin explains, “We have fifteen kids who are aging out of care this year. With no one they have no one, no family, and no foster family. Sp we have fifteen children who need someone to come along side them and take of them be their mentors if not adopt them.”

First Lady Glenna Bevin partnered with the Governor’s Office of Faith and Community Based Initiatives and Orphan Care Alliance to make this event happen.



