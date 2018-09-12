Home Kentucky Kentucky Workers to Help in Hurricane Florence Recovery September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

More than 100 Kentucky workers will be heading to the east coast to help in Hurricane Florence recovery.

Kentucky Electric co-ops says they are deploying 110 workers to the areas in need on September 15th.

Ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Florence, crews from at least 15 Kentucky electric cooperatives are gearing up to help power restoration efforts for co-ops who have requested their help in Virginia.

Coordinated by the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives, the workers consist of construction crews, service crews and support staff are scheduled to deploy Saturday morning, one day after the forecast landfall of the dangerous Category 4 storm.

Additional Kentucky co-ops are awaiting word whether they will also be deployed. Kentucky co-ops have also released dozens of construction and right-of-way contract crews to respond to Hurricane Florence.

The list of Kentucky electric cooperatives responding this Saturday can be seen below:

Kenergy Corp.

Clark Energy Cooperative

Fleming Mason Energy

Jackson Energy Cooperative

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation

Licking Valley RECC

Meade County RECC

Nolin RECC

Owen Electric Cooperative

Pennyrile Electric

Salt River Electric

Shelby Energy Cooperative

South Kentucky RECC

Warren RECC

West Kentucky RECC

