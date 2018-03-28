Home Kentucky Kentucky Workers Comp Bill Heads To Governor’s Desk March 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A bill that would revamp Kentucky’s worker’s compensation laws is headed to Governor Matt Bevin’s Desk.

Under House Bill 2, workers comp medical benefits would have to be paid to certain worker, beyond 15 years, if they are permanently partially disabled.

The bill was filed to change the current law, which allowed benefits to be terminated once an injured worker qualified for Social Security retirement benefits.

Earlier this week, protesters took to the streets of Henderson protesting the bill. They’re worried it will actually limit worker’s compensation benefits.

Lawmakers say it’s designed to do the exact opposite.

Comments

comments