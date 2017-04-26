Kentucky Woman Dies in Crash

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Princeton, Kentucky. The crash happened on KY-293 just three miles south of Princeton Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say 78-year-old Betty Kilgore was driving north on KY-293 when her vehicle, for unknown reasons, drove off the right side of the road. Police say Kilgore hit a culvert, flipping the vehicle.

Kilgore was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Police say Kilgore was wearing a seatbelt when she crashed. They say alcohol or drugs do not play a factor in

This crash is still under investigation.

