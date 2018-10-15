Kentucky Woman Collects Donations For Hurricane Michael Victims

A Henderson woman is collecting donations for those recovering from Hurricane Michael.

Amie Crawford is collecting generators, bottled water, bug spray, canned food, and much more. She plans on taking the donations to Port St. Joe and Mexico Beach, Florida, two of the hardest hit areas.

Crawford says the distance doesn’t matter, helping others in need is what is most important to her. She is making the trip south to deliver the donations on Friday.

If you would like to donate items email Amie at kindnessmatters42420@gmail.com.

