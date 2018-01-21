Home Kentucky Kentucky Woman Arrested in Connection with 2016 Kidnapping and Murder January 21st, 2018 John Werne Kentucky

Kentucky State Police have arrested Melanie Howard of Falls Rough in connection with the 2016 kidnapping and murder of Tromain Mackall. She is the fourth person to be arrested and charged in the crime.

Mackall was reported missing in July of 2016 and was last seen at an early gathering near Whitesville. His body was later found in a toolbox floating in a creek in Grayson County.

Investigators believe the murder happened in Daviess County.

