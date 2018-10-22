Kentucky Woman Arrested After Attempting to Sneak Drugs into Jail
A Hopkinsville women was arrested after police say she attempted to smuggle drugs into a prison.
October 20th at 1:29PM, police say 36-year-old Jenica Bussell entered the Green River Correctional Complex and was caught by prison staff with contraband.
During the encounter, Bussell allegedly assaulted a staff member and threatened others trying to reprehend her. Police say one staff member sustained minor injuries.
Bussell is facing a number of charges including promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, assault, and trafficking in marijuana.
She is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.