Kentucky Wins $1.3 Million Settlement With General Motors October 19th, 2017

The state of Kentucky wins $1.3 million in a settlement with General Motors.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says the settlement is from a multi-state investigation into the automaker concealing safety issues related to ignition switch defects.

More than 9 million GM vehicles in the U.S. were affected.

As part of the settlement, GM will pay fees to each state and make sure all recall repairs are complete.

