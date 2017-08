Home Kentucky Kentucky Wesleyan’s Keelan Cole Records First Touchdown as a Jacksonville Jaguar August 10th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports Pinterest

Former Kentucky Wesleyan Football standout Keelan Cole recorded his first touchdown playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars pre-season opener against the New England Patriots. Even better, it was for 97 yards.

Cole signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in late April after at least 20 NFL teams expressed interest in him. The Jags defeated the Pats Thursday, 31-24.

