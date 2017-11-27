Kentucky Wesleyan’s Happy Osborne Resigns

Happy Osborne has resigned as the head men’s basketball coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College due to health concerns, according to the school.

Jason Mays has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A permanent decision regarding the future leadership of the program will be determined within the next few months. 44News reported Nov. 16 that Osborne took a medical leave to address health concerns.

Kentucky Wesleyan tells Sports Director JoJo Gentry that Osborne’s condition is not life-threatening, and that he’s experiencing on-going medical issues related to the stress of the head coaching position. The school also tells Gentry that there wasn’t a single health-related incident that led to Osborne’s resignation. Osborne is 60-years-old.

“In compliance with my doctor’s wishes, I am stepping away from the game I love and resigning as Head Coach of the men’s basketball team at Kentucky Wesleyan College,” Osborne said in a release. “It has been an honor and a privilege to coach at the school with the most tradition of any NCAA Division II institution. I am indebted to the young men that have played for the program over the four and a half years, and am proud of them not only on the floor, but also in the classroom.”

Osborne compiled a record of 102-29 at Kentucky Wesleyan including two Great Midwest Athletic Conference titles and two NCAA tournament appearances. The Lynch, Ky. native produced 14 All-Conference selections including the conference Freshman of the Year in his first season. Osborne was named the G-MAC Coach of the Year the 2015-16 season.

“We respect his decision to take his medical advice,” said Director of Athletics Roy Mallory. “He did a tremendous job guiding our men’s basketball program for over four years.”

Mays is in his first season at Kentucky Wesleyan College after spending two seasons at Valdosta State University of the Gulf South Conference. The Blazers compiled a 26-6 record during Mays’ second season including a GSC regular season title and a runner-up finish in the conference tournament.

The Panthers open Great Midwest Athletic Conference play this weekend as they host two of the newest institutions to join the conference. University of Findlay comes to Owensboro on Thursday followed by Hillsdale College on Saturday.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments