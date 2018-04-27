Home Kentucky Kentucky Wesleyan Ranked Fifth Best Regional College in the South April 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Wesleyan is ranked as one of the top five colleges/universities in the south by College Consensus. College Consensus is gathers publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into easy-to-understand scores, giving students a quick and easy way to compare schools.

To identify the Best Regional Colleges-South 2018, College Consensus is based on the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of student reviews to produce the consensus score for each school.

The Top 10 Best Regional Colleges in the South include:

1. University of Mobile, Mobile, Ala.

2. Flagler College, St. Augustine, Fla.

3. Huntingdon College, Montgomery, Ala.

4. University of South Carolina-Aiken, Aiken, S.C.

5. Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro, Ky.

6. Lander University, Greenwood, S.C.

7. High Point University, High Point, N.C.

8. Barton College, Wilson, N.C. (TIE)

8. University of South Carolina-Upstate, Spartanburg, S.C. (TIE)

10. Newberry College, Newberry, S.C.

In September 2017, KWC was ranked eighth in the south as a Best Regional College by U.S. News & World Report. The college was also ranked the third best Regional College in the South in the category of “Great Schools, Great Prices” by U.S. News & World Report.

Princeton Review recognized Kentucky Wesleyan in August 2017 as a “Best in the Southeast” school for the 14th consecutive year.

Comments

comments