Kentucky Wesleyan Names New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Kentucky Wesleyan is getting a new coach. Drew Cooper will serve as the 23rd Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

The Kentucky-native has been coaching in the Commonwealth for the last 11 years. Cooper has an extensive background in Division II as both a player and a coach.

Cooper has just completed a five-year run as the Head Coach at Thomas More College. The Saints have gone 94-46 in Cooper’s tenure with a 66-20 mark in the President’s Athletic Conference (PAC), including two straight championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named PAC Coach of the Year for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons.

Cooper began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Bellarmine followed by a season as a Graduate Assistant at North Kentucky University for the 20020-2003 season. He was an assistant coach at Babson College.

In 2006 he was named the first head coach in school history at Wheelock College.

As a player, Cooper was a standout at NCAA Division II Assumption College. He played for four years at Assumption under legendary coach Serge DeBari. He scored 2,001 points and was a two-time NABC Honorable Mention All-American.

When Cooper was a junior at Assumption, the team won the 1998 Northeast-10 Conference Tournament Championship and advanced in the NCAA Division II tournament to become Northeast Regional semifinalists.

Cooper was inducted into the Assumption Atheletic Hall of Fame in October of 2010.

Cooper went on to play professionally in the International Basketball Association in Ireland and Germany.

A press conference is set for March 26th at 2 p.m. in Rogers Hall to introduce Cooper to the community.

