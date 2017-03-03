Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Hoops Advances to G-MAC Championship
The No. 7 Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference semifinal against Malone University on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers held an 11-point lead midway through the first half, but the Panthers stormed back with a 22-0 run and ultimately held on for the 94-72 win to advance to the G-MAC Championship where they will face the No. 2 seed Alderson Broaddus at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Catch highlights and more Saturday on 44News at 9 and 10.