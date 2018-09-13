Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball to Face Xavier, WKU, and UE

Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball will face three Division I opponents to kick off the 2018-2019 season.

The school announced Thursday the Panthers will face Xavier, Western Kentucky, and Evansville in early November.

KWC will play at Xavier November 1, at WKU November 3, and at UE November 15.

Xavier went 29-6 last season, and fell to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament.

“We are thrilled Xavier chose Wesleyan as their lone exhibition,” Head Coach Drew Cooper said.

Western Kentucky went 27-11 last year, and fell in the Conference USA Championship game to Marshall.

“We are grateful WKU was open to continuing the exhibition game relationship with Wesleyan,” Cooper said.

UE is under first-year head coach Walter McCarty. The Harrison grad hopes to turn the Aces around following last season’s 17-11 record.

“I cannot thank Coach McCarty and his staff enough for inviting us to come play,” Cooper said. “As both he and I enter our first seasons, I am hoping it is the start of a long relationship.”

Catch coverage of these games on 44News.

