Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Adds Six Players

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball will see six new Panthers during the 2017-18 season.

Head Coach Happy Osborne announced the signing of Daniel Dzierzawski, Harold Cardwell, Jordan Johnson, Chandler Redix and Jay Johnson.

“This a special group of guys that will bring a lot of talent to our team. We have added length, speed, quickness with guys that are hungry to play,” Osborne said in a release. “As we finish up this class, I think it has a chance to be very good with hopes that we can improve our team defensively. More than anything, we have added guys with good character that will be exciting to coach.”

Daniel Dzierzawski comes from Hamilton, Ontario. He spent two years at Moberly Community College under former Kentucky Wesleyan grad Pat Smith before spending the past year at Toledo University. In seven games with the Rockets, the 6-0 point guard averaged 7.2 points in 15.6 minutes per game. Dzierzawski earned First-Team All-Region honors during his sophomore season at Moberly.

Harold Cardwell spent the last season with Arkansas Baptist College of the NJCAA Division I. The 6-2 guard averaged 15.2 points per game while boasting a 58.2 field goal percentage, a mark good for third in the nation. The Montgomery, Alabama native averaged 7.1 rebounds per game with 2.8 assists.

Jordan Johnson tabbed 51 steals last season, ranking third in the nation. The 6-0 guard was with NJCAA Division II National Champion Southwest Iowa last season where he averaged 11.1 points per game with a 72.8 shooting percentage from the charity stripe. Johnson earned First-Team All-American Honors and played in the NJCAA National All-Star Game alongside future teammate Rasheide Bell.

Chandler Redix hails from Apple Valley, California. He spent the past two seasons with East Los Angeles College. The 6-2 guard recorded 310 points in 30 games with 4.6 assists per game. Redix brought home All-Conference honors twice from the South Coast Conference of the NJCAA Division I. The two-time Elite 8 finalist was also named the Scholar Athlete of the Year during his sophomore season.

Jay Johnson, a transfer from Marshall, averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during the 2014-15 season before being sidelined due to an injury. The 6-7 post reached double-digit scoring in four games for the Herd with a career high of 19 against Penn State.

Forward Dakota Quinn and guard Rasheide Bell signed with the Panthers earlier this year.

