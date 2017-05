Kentucky Wesleyan Softball will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history Thursday.

The Panthers will make play in the Midwest Regional in St. Louis, where the team will take on No. 1 seed University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Evansville native Jaylin Tidwell is standing out as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, and is setting the tone for recruiting talent across the Tri-state to the program.



