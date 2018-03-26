Kentucky Wesleyan Introduces Basketball Coach Drew Cooper

Another local college basketball program has a new coach.

Kentucky Wesleyan College introduced Drew Cooper as the new head men’s basketball coach Monday on campus. Cooper takes over for interim Jayson Mays, who led the Panthers for the 2017-2018 after Happy Osborne resigned in November. This makes Cooper the third coach to lead the program in just four months.

Cooper comes to Owensboro from Thomas More College, which is located south of Cincinnati. He went 94-46 over his five years leading the program. He was named the President’s Athletic Conference Coach of the Year during his last two seasons at the school.

Cooper began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Bellarmine after serving as a graduate assistant at North Kentucky University for the 2002-2003 season.

As a player, Cooper was a standout Assumption College, which is where Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly played for four years. Cooper scored 2,001 points, and was a two-time NABC Honorable Mention All-American. He was inducted into the Assumption Athletic Hall of Fame in October of 2010.

Cooper went on to play professionally in the International Basketball Association in Ireland and Germany.



